SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man is behind bars after police say he shot a person.
Springfield police say 27-year-old DeVonta Anderson was in an argument with the victim in the 2100 block of East Ash Avenue Friday around 9 P.M.. Police say Anderson pulled a gun during the argument and shot at the victim multiple times.
The victim was hit once in the upper back. Other bullets hit the house.
That victim, a 41-year-old, was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
After the shooting police stopped a suspect vehicle. They say Anderson was a passenger in the vehicle and a there was a firearm in the glove compartment. Police took Anderson to the station for questioning. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated domestic battery.
He's being held in the Sangamon County Jail.