MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - One buffalo is still loose in Piatt County as of Saturday afternoon, law enforcement said in an update.

Most of the buffalo that recently escaped from Lieb Farms in Monticello have been returned to owners. They were roaming the area of Beals Addition. 

One calf is still missing. 

 Authorities said the public should not approach a buffalo if they see one. Spotted buffalo can be reported to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office by calling (217)762-5761.

