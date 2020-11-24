MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A one-day drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 testing site is coming to Monticello.
The testing site will be at the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department at 1020 S. Market St.
It will be open for one day, Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nasal swabs will be used. You will be called with results within 4-7 days.
There is no cost for the testing. You should bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested without insurance.
You do not have to be showing symptoms to be tested.
