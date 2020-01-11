featured One dead after 3-vehicle crash Jan 11, 2020 Jan 11, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WAND) - One person is dead after a 3 vehicle crash on IL RT 105. District 10 Units are on the scene at Kratz Rd. and Piatt CR 1300N. Traffic is being detoured. Drivers should be cautious in the area and consider an alternate route. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles2 killed in Champaign County crash identifiedLawmaker introduces bill banning cellphones for anyone under 21Minimum wage increase immediately impacting central IL employers, employees2 arrested after high-speed chase in DecaturDelivery drivers, woman robbed at gunpoint in ChampaignPolice: Shots fired in argument over LINK cardTeen tried as adult after child buried alive in ‘coffin of snow’ for not knowing Bible versesDispensary suspends sale of recreational marijuana to ensure supplies for medical usersAt least 1 shot in second Thursday Decatur shootingMan has life-threatening wounds after Decatur shooting Images Videos Poll