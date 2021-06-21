VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-A 39-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.
According to police, on June 20, at approximately 7:04 p.m., Dianna Drake, 48, of Westville, was traveling north on Georgetown Road near Lete Lane in Vermilion County when her vehicle left the roadway, drifting to the right and struck a tree.
Drake was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a 39-year-old male was also traveling with Drake, he was in the passenger seat when the collision occurred, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Vermilion County Coroner will release the name of the deceased once next of kin notifications are made.
This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
Drake was cited for improper lane usage.
