SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead after a traffic crash in Sangamon County.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, along with Rochester Fire and EMS responded to the 7900 block of Mechanicsburg Road for a reported accident with injuries on Saturday.
According to officials, around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a tan 2007 Lincoln was traveling west on Mechanicsburg Road and collided with a trailer in the roadway, that was being pulled by a white 2011 Ford pickup truck.
Police say a 60-year-old man was driving the van and was unable to stop before striking the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported and the driver of the Ford pickup was issued a traffic citation.
The crash is still being investigated by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit.
