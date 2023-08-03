COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-Illinois State Police report one individual has died as a result of a two vehicle collision on I-57.
According to ISP, troopers responded to Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 185, Mattoon, Coles County for a crash involving two vehicles, on August 2, 2023 around 1:22 p.m.
Police said the driver and passenger of a vehicle involved in the crash were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the driver was later pronounced deceased.
The roadway was shut down and reopened at approximately 10:05 p.m.
No further information is available at this time.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
