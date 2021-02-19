FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a traffic crash on Interstate 74 near Farmer City.
According to police, Jordan Reinhart-Smith, 28, of Leroy, IL, was heading eastbound on I-74 when he lost control of his vehicle on an icy bridge deck near milepost 159 early Thursday morning.
After crashing into both the left and right side guardrails, the car came to a stop in the middle of the left lane, where it was then struck by an oncoming semi.
Lucas A. Bullard, 32, of Rutledge, TN struck Reinhart-Smith's vehicle in the driver side door.
Reinhart-Smith was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
All eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down temporarily for cleanup of debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.