COLES COUNTY, (WAND)- One individual was pronounced dead after a two vehicle collision in Coles County.
According to the Coles County Sherriff's Office, 24 year-old, Jean Laborde, of Florida was traveling west on Westfield rd., when for unknown reason lost control of their vehicle, sliding into the path of a 2003 Freightliner Van.
Police report, Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, was the driver of the 2003 Freightliner Van.
Authorities said the vehicles came to rest on opposite sides of the roadway.
Laborde was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At this time no further information has been released.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.