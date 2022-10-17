MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead in a fatal two vehicle crash on Illinois Route 105.
According to the Macon County Coroner, Clayton T. Miller, of Cerro Gordo, was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. on October 13 while at the scene.
Illinois State Police report Troopers responded to IL Route 105 at Illini Road, in Macon County for a report of a two vehicle crash.
According to ISP, Miller was traveling eastbound on IL Route 105 at Illini Road at the same time a semi truck trailer was traveling westbound at the same location. Police say for unknown reasons, Miller crossed centerline and struck the semi head-on.
The individual driving the other vehicle refused medical treatment on scene.
According to the Coroner, Miller's cause of death was from massive trauma to the head, torso and extremities. A coroner's inquest and toxicology report are still pending.
ISP is counting the investigation into the incident.
At this time no further information has been released.
