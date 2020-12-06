(WAND)- A 64-year-old man pronounced dead after collision with a train in Effingham.
According to police, Pierre A. Menard, 63, of Montrose, Ill. was driving northbound on South Maple Street when struck by a train headed westbound Sunday morning.
The train struck the passenger side of Menard's Ford Escape, after the vehicle failed to stop at the railroad crossing.
Menard was pronounce deceased on scene by the Effingham County Coroner.
