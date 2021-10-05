COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 16.
According to officials on October 4, around 4:18 p.m. a 67-year-old man from Mattoon was riding a 2018 Red Yamaha Touring Motorcycle northbound on 1200E, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Illinois Route 16.
The 67-year-old was then struck by eastbound traveler, Forest W. Ruot, 71, of Martinsville.
Police say Ruot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at scene and his identification is pending per next of kin notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.