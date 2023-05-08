OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND)- One motorcyclist is dead after a two vehicle accident in Vermilion County.
According to Illinois Stat Police, on Saturday, May 6, Jacob Lovell, 24, of Danville, was driving a 2008 Black Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Interstate 74 near milepost 202 when he struck a pothole in the right lane, lost control, and was ejected off the motorcycle and onto the roadway.
Police report Virginia Salazar-Castillo, 56, of Danville was also traveling in the right lane behind Lovell, when another unknown vehicle that was driving in-front of her swerved left to avoid hitting Lovell, leaving her unable to see him in the roadway and not enough time to move over.
Salazar-Castillo struck Lovell with her vehicle.
Lovell was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Salazar-Castillo was reported uninjured.
The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours for the crash investigation.
At this time, no further information is available.
