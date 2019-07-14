DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – One person is dead after a shooting in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says it happened shortly after midnight on Sunday. DPD says officers were called to the 1400 block of East Hickory Street.
That’s where police say they found a 27-year-old man dead, from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Officials say there’s been no arrests made in this case, and an investigation is underway.
If you have any information that could help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.