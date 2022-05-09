CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- Police report a 26-year-old woman is dead after a fatal single vehicle crash on Saturday.
According to officials, Jasmine J. Alexander-Jordan, of Champaign, IL was traveling westbound on Interstate 74 at milepost 197, near Ogden, when for unknown reasons her vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree stump.
Police say the primarily findings suggest the vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to rest in a field. Alexander-Jordan was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by the Champaign County Coroner.
Authorities are conducting an open and on-going investigation and no other details are available at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
