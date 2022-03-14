SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 31-year-old man was killed in a single car crash over the weekend.
Police say on Saturday, March 12 at 6:36 p.m., the Sangamon County Sheriffs Office responded to the 3100 block of Peoria Road for a single car accident.
According to police, a witness told Deputies, a 2016 Dodge Utility vehicle was driving south on Peoria Road when it crossed the center line and went off the east side of Peoria Road hitting a small tree.
Officials report the 31-year-old male driver was unresponsive at the scene, and was transported to Saint Johns hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the death of the 31-year-old, his identity is pending next of kin notification.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.
