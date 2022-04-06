CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police find man unresponsive after reports of a possible stabbing early Wednesday morning.
According to police at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning Champaign Police responded to the 1400 Block of Peppermill Lane following reports of a possible stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 49-year-old male unresponsive outside a private residence suffering from life-threatening wounds and immediately rendered medical aid.
Police say the male victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities report primarily findings suggest a subject known to the victim attacked the male outside the home. The victim was struck with a blunt instrument and stabbed repeatedly with a knife before the offender fled the scene during the attack.
After conducting a search of the area officers located the offender not far from the residence.
An arrest has been made in this incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.