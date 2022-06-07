IROQUIOS COUNTY, (WAND)- One male driver is dead after a two vehicle fatal traffic crash last Saturday.
According to police, a 2020 White Mack Truck and a 2016 White Freightliner Truck were both traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 301 in the right lane when the driver of the Freightliner tried to slowly merge onto the right shoulder.
The front end of the Mack Truck struck the rear end of the Freightliner.
Police say the driver of the the Mack Truck was pronounced deceased, and identified the man as William M. Hutchens, 50, of Greenville, IL.
Interstate 57 northbound was closed at milepost 297 for the traffic crash investigation; all lanes were reopened at 11:20 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
