CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead and two men are severely injured after a two-vehicle crash in Champaign.
At around 5:52 a.m. Saturday police responded to the intersection of Mattis and Bradley Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a significant debris field from the Lincoln SUV and Toyota SUV.
Two men inside the Lincoln, ages 44 ad 32, were taken to a local hospital where they remain in serious but stable condition.
A 47-year-old woman inside the Toyota was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the cause is still under investigation. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
