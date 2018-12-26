DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead nearly two weeks after being shot in a domestic dispute.
Marlene M. Brown, of Danville, was shot on December 15, in the 300 block of North Washington St. around 10:30 P.M. following a domestic dispute.
The suspect, Bryant Marshall of Danville, shot Ms. Brown after arguing over suspicious of her cheating on him. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Marshall left the home and hid in the back seat of a truck during the dispute. When Ms. Brown came outside, he shot her three times in the head.
Marshall later surrendered to police officers saying: "she pushed me to do it."
Ms. Brown passed away on Dec. 25 at Carle Foundation Hospital at 12:32 A.M.
An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 26. This death is under investigation by the Danville Police Department and Coroner's Office.