SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
