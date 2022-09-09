MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County.
According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
Authorities said Framer was riding on a 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide, and Marshall was in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Police report for an unknown reason, Farmer slowed/stopped in the eastbound lane of Illinois 104, causing the front of Marshalls vehicle to strike Farmers bike in the rear.
Farmer was pronounced deceased on scene by the Morgan County Coroner.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the accident, officials said Marshall refused medical attention.
At this time no further information has been released.
