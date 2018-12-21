GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a two car collision.
Police say around 9 A.M. on Rt. 67, a Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line for an unknown reason, and struck a Dodge Stratus head on.
The driver of the Stratus, Mary Griffith, 47, of Carrollton was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Impala, Bryce Dooley, 26, of Decatur and passenger of the Impala were transported to Thomas Boyd Hospital by Greene County Ambulance. AIR EVAC attempted to transport the passenger of the Impala to Memorial Hospital in Springfield, but was unable due to weather conditions. The passenger of the Impala was taken to Memorial hospital by ambulance.
The road was shut down for approximately five hours during this investigation. This crash remains under investigation at this time.