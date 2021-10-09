LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash in Logan County Friday night.
Illinois State Police said it happened at around 7:16 p.m. on Illinois Route 66 at 800th Avenue.
The initial investigation suggests a Cadillac Escalade was headed south on Frontage Road at 800th Avenue in Logan County.
Police said the driver left the roadway, hit an embankment and came to a stop in the ditch.
The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
