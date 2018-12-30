URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Urbana police officers received called of a shooting at the 200 block of Vawter.
When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man laying on the ground outside of an apartment building. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.
The name of the victim has not been released and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings of the area are encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.