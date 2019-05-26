SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield.
Officers went to the 1100 block of North 14th St. around seven in the morning Sunday and found a man sitting in his vehicle who had been shot.
The male was dead when the officers arrived on the scene. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
An autopsy is scheduled at this point and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
If you have any information regarding this death, call Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311.