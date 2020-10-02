EFFINGHAM Ill. (WAND)- One person is dead and one injured after a traffic crash in Effingham County Thursday afternoon.
Michael E. Schulz, a 65-year-old male from Davenport, FL, was driving southbound on Effingham County N 2300 when police said he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with Prather J. Weidner, of Effingham, IL.
Schulz was pronounced dead on the scene by the Effingham County Coroner.
Weidner was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation of the crash.
No further information has been released at this time.
