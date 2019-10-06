URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday night in Urbana.
The Urbana Police Department says officers were called to the parking lot of the Colorado Ridge Apartment Complex around 7:30 Saturday night.
UPD says officers found a victim sitting in a car who had been shot multiple times. Police say the victim was taken to Carle Hospital, where the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.
Officials say later, a second gunshot victim arrived at Carle with non-life-threatening injuries. They say it was learned that both victims were sitting in the same car when the shooting happened.
The Urbana Police Department says the investigation is active, and due to initial information given to police, they believe the shooting happened in the same parking lot where the first victim was found in the car.
Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call UPD at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
The Urbana Police Department isn’t releasing the name of the victim who died at this time.