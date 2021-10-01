CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One woman pronounced dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a fatal crash on US Route 150.
According to police, Stephanie M. Costa, 33, from Ogden, IL was traveling eastbound on US Route 150 at Champaign County 2550 E, when for unknown reasons, she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling westbound head on.
Costa was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility. An inquest may be held at a later date
Driver of the westbound vehicle, Ariel M. Mercer, 28, of Catlin, IL, along with two passengers Debra A. January, 40, and Brooke E. Sims, 28 from Danville, IL, were all transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
At this time no other further information has been released.
