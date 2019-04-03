BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and two others injured after a triple shooting in Bloomington.
The shooter is on the loose.
The shootings happened Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Orchard Rd.
Police found 26-year-old Nathaniel Caldwell with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is critical, but stable.
A short distance away, police found a vehicle that had struck a parked car and a home near the intersection of Wildwood and Orchard.
The only person inside the vehicle, 25-year-old Juan Nash, had been shot and was unresponsive. Nash died from his injuries.
Bloomington Police learned a third adult victim was at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
18-year-old Scotty Allen was listed in critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807, email at jbierbaum@cityblm.org, or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.