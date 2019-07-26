CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One Hope United is providing foster care services to 75 youth in four different central Illinois counties.
One Hope United is a 124-year-old nonprofit human service organization.
The group will help ensure the children are being taken care of in their transitional foster home and help them find permanent homes.
The new services cover the Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermillion counties.
The organization is hosting an Open House Friday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1902 Fox Dr., Suite E, in Champaign to encourage potential foster parents to learn more.
Community members are invited to come meet the staff and learn more about the services.
"There is a shortage of foster parents nationwide, and we want to encourage more individuals and couples to become foster moms and dads," said Charles A. Montorio-Archer, President and CEO of One Hope United. "Our new presence in the Champaign area reflects our vision: For every child and family, a life without limits," said Montorio-Archer.
Champaign-area people interested in fostering who cannot attend the open house should contact One Hope United's licensing manager, Myriam Molina, at mmolina1@onehopeunited.org or 217-508-6388.