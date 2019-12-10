EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Effingham County.
It happened on Interstate 70 westbound five miles west of Effingham just before midnight Monday.
Troopers said it involved a freightliner truck tractor driven by 33-year-old Hassan Habbad of Eagan, MN and a truck tractor driven by 28-year-old Braich Singh of Brampton, ON.
Police said Habbad was driving westbound on I-70 near mile post 87 in Effingham County. He said he was trying to pull onto the shoulder of the National Trail rest area entrance ramp and misjudged the location of the ramp.
Habbard swerved off of the road to the right and struck Singh, who was parked on the ramp shoulder, causing his vehicle to overturn.
Singh was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham. His condition was not released.
Habbard was cited for improper lane usage.