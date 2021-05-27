SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new theme has been announced for the 2021 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Both fairs will carry the theme of "One Illinois", which has the goal of uniting Illinoisans after both fairs were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months have been no different. In March of 2020, when the world seemed to come to a halt, our state’s number one industry kept right on going,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “While the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a temporary pause to the State Fairs, communities across the state will once again have a chance to come together as 'One Illinois' this August to celebrate our number one industry and the people that keep us all going.”
Both fairs will have onsite mobile vaccination clinics during the duration of both fairs in order to give every fairgoer a chance to be vaccinated if they want one.
“We are excited to bring everyone back together on our fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin,” said Jerry Costello II, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we are all Illinoisans. This underscores the importance for everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone doing their part will ensure the safety of fairgoers, vendors and staff when we gather to celebrate this summer.”
“We put a lot of thought into this year’s theme,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Coming off a year where the fair was cancelled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August.”
The "One Illinois" theme will be displayed through the Springfield and Du Quoin Fairgrounds and on the 2021 logos and merchandise for both events.
The Illinois State Fair will run from Aug. 12-22, while the Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
