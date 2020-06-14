CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person is in custody after police responded to a shooting near the University of Illinois campus, University of Illinois Police said.
An Illini-Alert was issued just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at 3rd and John Street. People were asked to avoid the area.
U of I Police said, one person was taken into custody and it's unknown if there are any additional suspects.
The department said Champaign Police were handling the case and further information would need to come from them. As of 4:00 a.m. Sunday Champaign Police did not have any information to release.
