DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St. and Porter St. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim told police he and a friend were inside a residence in the 300 block of Porter St when they heard a knock at the door.
The victim stated while checking to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside and the victim was struck.
Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition.
Officers also spoke with the victim’s friend who stated after he heard the knocking at the door; he observed two male black men standing at the door just before the shooting occurred.
Authorizes say at this time no further suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIP.
