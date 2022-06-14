DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person is recovering in the hospital after a Tuesday morning apartment fire.
Firefighters responded at 3:19 a.m. to the Belvedere Centre Plaza apartments off of W. Wood Street. Crews found smoke coming from a room on the 8th floor of the building. Once inside the room, they found a recliner on fire.
Two people were in that apartment at the time of the fire. First responders took one of them to the hospital for breathing issues.
DFD called in a second alarm to get more manpower to the scene to assist with evacuating the other residents and hauling gear up to the 8th floor.
Firefighters ruled a preliminary cause of the fire to be smoking.
The two residents inside the room with the fire are now looking for a place to stay, but the rest of the building's residents are now back home.
