PANA, Ill. (WAND) — One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a fire in Pana.
Fire Chief Bland confirmed that the injury occurred at a house fire in the 900 block of East Third Street around 11:20 a.m. The condition of the person has not been reported at this time.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.