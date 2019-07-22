COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a crash in Coles County Sunday morning.
The crash happened at Coles County Road 030 East at County Road 250 North around 6:30 a.m.
The driver was going west on CR 250 North near CR 030 East when the vehicle went off the road to the left and hit a bridge guardrail.
The driver was ejected.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The person's identity has not been released yet. Police said the person was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.