EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after a late night head on collision.
Police say a 85-year-old Cecil Hardesty of Neoga was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70 near milepost 103 around 1:30 A.M.. The second vehicle was traveling westbound on the same road. Both cars collided head on. The vehicles both came to a rest in the median.
Cecil Hardesty was pronounced dead on the scene by the Effingham County Coroner. All the occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.