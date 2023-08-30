VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 eastbound in Vermilion County Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police, IDOT and EMS were called to a three-vehicle crash at milepost 208 at 7:49 a.m.
Troopers said the crash involved two truck-tractor semi-trailers.
One person has been declared dead on scene.
The person's identity has not been released.
Eastbound I-74 traffic is being diverted off at milepost 200 and the entrance ramp from milepost 206 to I-74 eastbound is also shut down.
Drivers are told to use an alternate route if possible and use caution when driving near the area.
