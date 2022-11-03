CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed another was injured after a serious crash shut down Interstate 57 Northbound lanes at Milepost 236 Thursday morning.
Traffic was diverted at I-57 Northbound Exit 232.
Police said a semi driven by Kenneth Johnson, 78, of Decatur, was traveling north on the interstate with a box truck driven by Cesar Meraz, 23, of Cicero, driving behind. Police said the box truck struck the semi from behind, causing the box truck to overturn into the median, coming to rest on the passenger side.
The passenger in the box truck, a 23-year-old man from Cicero, was killed in the crash.
Meraz was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Johnson refused treatment.
The northbound lanes were re-opened at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Meraz was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.
