SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a morning house fire on Wednesday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started at 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday on the 1000 block of North Dirksen. That's about a half mile north of where Dirksen meets East Clear Lake.
Firefighters said a male victim was found inside. He was taken from the scene by ambulance and later died.
His name has not been released, pending notification of family. A cause of death has not been released either.
Investigators were still on scene as of 8:33 Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.