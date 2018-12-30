HOPEDALE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been killed in a Tazewell County house fire.
The coroner identified the woman as Lisa M. Lenz, 56.
The Hopedale Fire Department responded to a home fire around 2 A.M. Sunday morning at 8884 Valley Raod outside Hopedale. The home was engulfed in fire by the time police arrived.
Lenz's body was hidden for several hours due to the severity of the fire.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
This case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.