SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after an apparent home explosion.
The Sullivan Fire Department responded Friday evening around 10 P.M. to the report of an explosion with fire and two missing people in rural Sullivan. When the fire department arrived they found a home with heavy fire visible.
A 20-year-old female was found outside the residence shortly after arrival under debris and was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center.
Another 20-year-old male was found already deceased later under a pile of debris.
Firefighters from Arthur, Lovington, and Bethany assisted the Sullivan Fire Protection District. the MABAS Division 26 TRT Team was also activated and on scene to assist with the search and recovery of the deceased victim.
The home was a total loss along with its contents.