COLES, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of I-57 is shutdown to one lane because of a two vehicle crash.
According to Illinois State Police, Trooper are on scene of a two commercial vehicle crash on I-57 at milepost 197.5. Traffic is currently shut down to one lane and will remain while vehicle recovery operations for both vehicles are being conducted.
Troopers warn there is also dense fog in the area.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
