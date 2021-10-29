CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One northbound lane reopens after a semi truck fire on I-57.
According to police, the left lane near milepost 223 on I-57 is back open.
ISP officers say the right lane at milepost 223 is still closed where cleanup is still taking place.
The southbound lanes are both fully open.
Northbound lanes were temporarily shutdown on I-57 Friday morning to clean up a semi fire, police say.
At this time no other information has been released.
ISP is still encouraging travelers to use caution when traveling through the area.
