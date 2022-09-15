(WAND WEATHER) - We're now down to the last week of summer and it's definitely going to feel like it across Central Illinois.
Today will be warm, but still comfortable with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
Beginning tomorrow, it'll be breezy, warmer, and more humid.
Highs Friday will warm into the mid-80s and then we'll be in the upper-80s through Monday.
A sun and cloud mix Friday will give way to more clouds this weekend.
A few showers and storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday.
Hot weather continues into the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.