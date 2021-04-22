(WAND)- A man was sent to the hospital after falling asleep behind the wheel.
According to police, Joshua A. Devull, 35, of Casey, IL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near Milepost 115, on Thursday morning around 2:52 a.m., when he fell asleep and drifted off of the roadway to the left, into the median.
The vehicle struck several crash barrels in the median before coming to a complete stop only inches away from a concrete bridge support column.
Devull was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was cited for improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.
