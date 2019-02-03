URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a shots fired call led police to find an injured man.
Police say they arrived at a gas station around midnight in the 2100 block of East University Avenue and found evidence of shots fired including empty casings and an injured man.
Preliminary investigations say patrol officers found several people, including the victim, had stopped at the gas station. When a man was walking back to his vehicle, multiple gunshots were fired from the side of the gas station building. Multiple rounds hit the vehicle and the victim sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in the vehicle.
The victim was a 20-year-old Rantoul man. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Urbana Police Department.