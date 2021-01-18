(WAND)-Rantoul Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1300 block of Doolittle Blvd., Rantoul Saturday, Jan. 16.
After arriving in the area, officers located evidence of a shooting and later received a call that a shooting victim was at an address in Champaign.
Champaign Police responded to the call and learned the victim had been shot in Rantoul and had driven himself to the Champaign address.
The victim was suffering from a bullet wound to the back, a bullet wound to the hip and a bullet wound to the hand.
All of which were believed to be non-life-threatening.
After further investigation, Rantoul Police Detectives concluded the 35-year-old male victim resulted from the shooting on Doolittle Blvd.
As a result, Rantoul Police Detectives obtained a court-authorized search warrant for a residence in the 1300 block of Doolittle Blvd.
The METRO SWAT team conducted the search warrant, which lead to the arrest of five subjects, after discovering three semi-automatic handguns and a semi-automatic rifle, as well as multiple ounces of suspected cannabis within the residence.
Draylin M. Turner, 24, Rantoul: Donnell L. Robinson, 20, Rantoul; Dontrell D Robinson, 18, Humboldt, TN; Sarah K. Carroll, 26, Rantoul; and McKinze J. Hawk, 20, Rantoul were all taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center for weapons offenses.
Donnell L. Robinson also had a valid outstanding warrant for Robbery out of Champaign County.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Rantoul Police Department at (217) 892-2103, or Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.